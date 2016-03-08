Piatek's father blasts AC Milan and reveals when attacker's future will be decided

AC Milan are currently going through a slightly better moment than in the past couple of months but in the midst of this positive moments, there are minor negative moments for players who have not received as much space as before, like Suso, Lucas Paqueta and Krzysztof Piatek.



All out now. All virtually out of the new AC Milan project and awaiting offers. So, exactly a year later, the 70 million super double signing from Elliott in the form of Paqueta and Piatek, could already be sent away.



Even the Polish attacker, in fact, is on the margins of the project. Especially him. He is a primary source of potential income but also is not currently receiving much space due to the new tandem of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao.



Despite everything, the ex-Genoa man would like to stay and try to play his cards but the inclusion of Ante Rebic against Udinese was a clear message. And above all, after the final result, now also the Croatian, in a certain sense, has overtaken him in the hierarchies.



The father of the Polish attacker, Wladyslaw Piatek, spoke to Sportowefakty (via milanlive.it) about the future of his son at the San Siro: "Kris does not want to be a reserve but he wants to play and be fit for the European championship. If he cannot do it at Milan, he will gladly do it elsewhere."



"Many have asked for Kris, there are loan proposal but Milan want to sell him outright, for a figure similar to that paid out a year ago. His future will be decided next week. He is training a lot but he is a man, he is not a machine," he added.