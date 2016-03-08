Piatek's father hints he could leave at end of current contract: 'Change is indispensable'
30 March at 15:00Krzysztof Piatek signed for AC Milan in January, for a figure amounting to around €35m. Since signing, Piatek has been great for the Rossoneri; scoring plenty of goals and help push the team up the table. Speaking about his son, Piatek's father, Wladislaw Piatek, gave words to Sportweek:
"Taking one step at a time, he has acquired strength and awareness, arriving in Italy at the right time. Krakow, although not the capital's team, is perhaps the one in which the Polish national spirit is reflected more than any other. They temper you, strengthen you. Once, in training, they lined up the whole week with the reserve team. He said nothing. On Sunday they put him on the field in surprise: Krakow won 2-1 with a brace.
"Today he wants to bring Milan into the Champions League; then, when his four-year contract expires in 2023, we will see. Krzysztof sees change as indispensable for his growth process. If Milan are able to keep up with him, growing with him, it becomes impossible to tell if and when their paths will divide."
