Piatek's value skyrockets with record-breaking form

Krzysztof Piątek is experiencing an incredible start to his career in Serie A. The 23-year-old forward has been in deadly form for Genoa, as a result of which his market worth has skyrocketed.



The Polish striker has scored 8 goals in 6 Serie A matches while adding another 4 in Genoa's Coppa Italia match. There have already been some reports linking him to a move away, with Genoa almost certain to make a profit from a potential sale.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, in fact, Piatek's value has now reached at least 40 million euros. The Grifoni managed to snatch the player from Cracovia for a fee of about 5 million euros this summer, meaning his value has grown by 7 times in just three months at the club.



Piatek's form in Italy has also earned him his first cap for Poland this month. He debuted from the start in a friendly match against Ireland and stayed on the field for 61 minutes without scoring.