Piatek takes shot at Milan: 'Changing strikers every year is their habit...'
02 February at 14:00Krzysztof Piatek left AC Milan in the January transfer market after long-lasting speculations about his future. The Polish striker struggled in the first half of the season and was unable to build on his successes from his debut campaign in Serie A for Genoa in the first half and for Milan in the second half of the season.
After the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, his fate seemed sealed and he became a bench player who only received opportunities in the Coppa Italia. And at the end of last month, the 24-year-old made a move to the Bundesliga, joining Hertha Berlin in a deal said to be worth around 28 million euros.
And initially, it seemed that Piatek's farewell was not controversial and there were no hard feelings between the parties, considering the player's Instagram farewell post. However, it looks like the former Genoa man is not happy at all with how the Rossoneri management treated him.
"Scoring is a passion, expectations are very high in Berlin and the fans in the city shouted 'Piatek, pum, pum, pum!' at me. Being on the bench at Milan after Ibrahimovic's arrival? This happens at Milan. They change stringers every year, so it's probably a habit for them," Piatek told Bild (via calciomercato.com).
Go to comments