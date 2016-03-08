Piatek to AC Milan is a done deal: the details

22 January at 17:53
AC Milan and Genoa have reached an agreement for the signing of Piatek, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal. Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano says that the Rossoneri will pay € 35 million in one single installment and that no players will be included in the deal.

Piatek will sign a five-year deal with the Rossoneri and his salary is expected to be in the region of € 2 million-a-year.

Piatek's AC Milan move allows Chelsea to unlock the signing of Gonzalo Higuain who is now due to fly to London to complete his medical with the Blues and sign his contract with Maurizio Sarri's side.



 

