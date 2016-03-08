Piatek to AC Milan LIVE: Polish attacker completes medical ahead of contract signature

AC Milan are set to complete the transfer of Kryzstof Piatek today on a permanent deal from Genoa after yesterday a full agreement was reached between the parties. The Rossoneri are set to pay 35 million euros for the services of the attacker and he will replace Gonzalo Higuain at the San Siro, who is set to move to Chelsea.If everything goes smoothly, coach Gennaro Gattuso could count on the player already for this weekend's big matchup against Napoli in Serie A, in which the home side will look to confirm their position in the top four of the league.After approximately three hours, Piatek has concluded his medicals with Milan at the La Madonnina clinic. He will now go to Casa Milan to sign his contract.Piatek is currently undergoing his medical check-ups with Milan and will today become a new Rossoneri player. According to Corriere della Sera, the Polish attacker will make his debut for Gennaro Gattuso's team on Saturday night against Napoli in Serie A.As reported by Milannews.it, upon Piatek's arrival at the La Madonnina clinic, AC Milan fans shouted chants against Gonzalo Higuain, who is set to join Chelsea today. Meanwhile, there was no lack of applause and encouragement towards the Pole.Kryzstof Piatek has arrived at the La Madonnina clinic in Milano for his AC Milan medical.Kryzstof Piatek is in Milano since yesterday and is expected to take his medical with Milan this morning at 11:00 CEST, as reported by Milannews.it. Once he completes the tests, he will go to Casa Milan to his contract.