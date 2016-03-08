Piatek to AC Milan: no agreement for players included in swap deal

22 January at 14:35
Piatek to AC Milan is a transfer that the Rossoneri and Genoa will finalize without including any player in the deal. The agent of José Mauri, in fact, was told last week that his client is not going to leave the club in January. The former Parma star had also received a loan offer from Mexico club Cruz Azul. Davide Bertolacci is also likely to snub a return to Genoa. The last player that could be included in a player-plus-cash swap deal is Plizzari but, yet again, he is not likely to agree on a move to Genoa. Piatek to AC Milan could be finalized today but with no players involved in the deal.


 

