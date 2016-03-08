Piatek 'warns' AC Milan about possible January exit: the latest
08 December at 18:30No exit in January. Whatever happens and in any case. This is the stance of Krzysztof Piatek. As reported by Corriere dello Sport (via milanlive.it), the Polish striker has already informed Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban about his intentions and he intends to keep his word even in the event of the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the club.
The question, however, as highlighted by the Roma-based paper, is inevitable: if Ibra really arrives, would the former Genoa man be able to stay and watch all the games from the bench? Or at that point, understanding the real danger, would he opt for a healthy loan, even if reluctantly?
Moreover, coach Stefano Pioli does not seem to be ready to experiment with a two-man attack, which rules out a tandem with the Swede, at least not initially.
For the above-mentioned reasons, Bologna is ready to seize the eventual opportunity, as Piatek is, according to the Italian paper, in fact among the possible alternatives of the club if Ibrahimovic opted for the Rossoneri.
