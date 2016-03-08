Piatek with 'inhuman numbers': The Polish striker is breaking records with AC Milan
10 March at 16:45One chance was all Krzysztof Piatek needed yesterday at the Stadio Bentegodi to decide AC Milan's match against Chievo. Up until his chance, the Rossoneri had not created too many scoring opportunities but with his 19th goal of the season, the Polish attacker won his team very precious 3 points away from home.
As Gazzetta dello Sport points out, Piatek' numbers are 'inhuman'. With 19 goals scored in Serie A this season, he is first in the top scorers ranking with Cristiano Ronaldo and Fabio Quagliarella. Overall, the 23-year-old has scored 27 goals this season, 8 in nine appearances with the Milan shirt (the same as Higuain in 6 months).
Despite the struggles of Suso, who is the team's chief provider of assists, Piatek is capable of turning the very few playable balls into goals. Against Chievo, as mentioned, he scored with the first real opportunity he had.
Before the arrival of Piatek, Milan had left points on the fields of the last in the standings, drawing in Bologna, Empoli and Frosinone but since his arrival, the Rossoneri have changed gear. Goals and points away from the San Siro are now guaranteed with him.
In fact, the Polish attacker has scored at least once in every away game for Milan so far (Roma, Atalanta and Chievo) and has scored in 7 of the 10 stadiums visited during the season, with Turin and Cagliari the only ones not on the list of victims.
