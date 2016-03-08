Piatek with the second highest goal average in Europe: more than Mbappe or Ronaldo

It has been almost a month since Piatek's debut for AC Milan and the Polish attacker has presented himself with great fashion to the Rossoneri fans. As pointed out by Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Genoa man has scored at least once in all five games he played from the start. If he were to score on Tuesday in the Coppa Italia against Lazio, he would equal the tally of his predecessor Gonzalo Higuain, who had six months to reach it.



Cristiano Ronaldo is at the top of the Serie A top scorers standing but Piatek is ahead of the Portuguese striker if penalties would be excluded (16 against 14) and in terms of goals scored across all competitions (26 against 21).



Speaking of average goals, however, the Rossoneri striker is second only to Messi among the top scorers of major competitions in Europe. Mbappe, for example, scored more (27 goals) but in 31 games, registering an average of 0.87. Piatek scores 0.96 times per game, more than players like Aguero or Mohamed Salah.



However, the personal victory for the 23-year-old at the moment is that against a friend and compatriot - Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern striker has scored 25 goals in 33 matches between the Bundesliga, Champions League, German Cup and Supercup, registering an average 0.76.