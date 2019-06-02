Piatek withdraws from Poland national team and announces marriage

AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek has withdrawn from the Polish national team and has announced his marriage in an Instagram post.The mercurial rossoneri forward joined the club this winter and has impressed for the club. He finished the campaign as the highest scorer for not just Milan, but for Genoa as well.In an Instagram post, Piatek posted a photo announcing his marriage. The caption read: "Mr and Mrs Piatek."He has been given permission to withdraw from the Polish national team, as he marries Paulina Procyk, the lawyer who has been with him for the last four years now.