Pickford digs at Alisson: ‘I try not to do tricks; it’s a risk’
07 September at 12:30Alisson signed for Liverpool from Roma this summer and so far it has been nearly perfect for the Brazilian. He has kept three clean sheets and has made some big saves, yet, was caught off-guard last weekend when he tried to be clever and was caught in possession by Kelechi Iheanacho, leading to a goal for Leicester City and his first conceded in four games.
The incident gathered widespread attention from players, pundits and fans on social media, mostly willing to mock and make fun of the Brazilian for his farcical error. Speaking to The Telegraph, Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford commented on the error:
“I try not to do tricks because I don’t want to be caught with it. It’s a risk.
“It’s a style of play and I think that’s the way Liverpool want to play as well. You’ve got to accept where mistakes will happen and it’s about not making the next one.
“It’s all about managing the game and not making it again in the same game I’d say. Look at Ederson at City, Guardiola puts a lot of faith in him doing it and mistakes happen all over the pitch - the goalkeeper mistake is always a crucial one or gets talked about a lot.
“For me, I’m going to try not to put myself in that position to make those mistakes. You don’t want to get too comfortable if you’re winning and start trying to be a No 10 player.”
