Pics and Videos from Rome as Milan fans gather outside club's hotel
09 May at 15:45Ahead of the Coppa Italia final involving Juventus and AC Milan, fans of both the clubs were seen outside the hotels of each of the clubs.
The rossoneri will see Rino Gattuso have the opportunity to win his first title as the boss of the club that he had played for so many years. As far as the Old Lady are concerned, this will be Massimiliano Allegri's fourth consecutive trophy-laden season as the Juventus boss.
I tifosi del #Milan aspettano i propri beniamini fuori dall'albergo #JuveMilan #TIMCup pic.twitter.com/YFe3Re0anx— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) May 9, 2018
Cori dei tifosi del #Milan per #Bonucci #JuveMilan pic.twitter.com/2WbqdYWLKP— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) May 9, 2018
Cori dei tifosi del #Milan per #Bonucci #JuveMilan pic.twitter.com/2WbqdYWLKP— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) May 9, 2018
#JuveMilan LIVE: il programma delle due squadre. Tifosi davanti agli hotel https://t.co/05PJAgm42m pic.twitter.com/Eo4P4ZpbLH— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) May 9, 2018
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments