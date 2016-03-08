...
Pics and videos: Messi looks on from the stands with his son

24 October at 21:55
As well known by now, Leo Messi injured himself last weekend and was thus ruled out for the game against Inter, as well as El Clasico next weekend. However, even though he isn't on the pitch tonight, he's at the stadium to cheer on his team. 
 
Barcelona got a good start as former Inter man Rafinha found the back of the net with a shot from close range, beating Handanovic in goal. Take a look at our gallery to see the pics of Messi. 
 

