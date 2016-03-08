Picture: Agnelli takes flight to meet Ronaldo?
10 July at 12:26Cristiano Ronaldo is close to joining Juventus and today could be the decisive day for the Portuguese’s move to the Allianz Stadium. Ronaldo has agreed to join Juventus with the Old Lady who has offered the Real Madrid € 30 million-a-year for the next four seasons.
Today Jorge Mendes is expected to meet Florentino Perez to confirm Ronaldo’s desire to move to Italy and in the meantime Andrea Agnelli is reported to be flying to Greece to meet the former Manchester United star.
The Bianconeri president was spotted at Pisa airport this morning and according to reports he is currently on his way to Greece where Ronaldo is spending his holidays (pictures in the gallery).
Agnelli has reportedly taken a private flight for Greece and the route of the flight is being confirmed by FlyRadars.
Agnelli’s travel to Greece has not been officially confirmed by Juventus but sources in Italy claim the source of the picture is pretty reliable.
More news on the Ronaldo front will come thick and fast through the day.
