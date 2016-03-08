Piedmont President: 'Juve-Milan open doors? I would have asked doctors...'

Io spero che non sia vero. Perché se è vero è pura follia. Lo stato non deve permetterlo per la sicurezza dei cittadini. https://t.co/p6nHx3zaVA — Roberto Burioni (@RobertoBurioni) March 2, 2020

President of the Piedmont region, Alberto Cirio, discussed the open-door policy at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for tomorrow’s Coppa Italia semi-final between Juventus and AC Milan in an interview earlier today. His words were noted by Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com."It is a reflection that the Council of Ministers must do, when they issued their decree on Sunday the event was on the calendar and nothing said that it is banned or that it must carried out with caution, from a legal point of view the government has authorized the event but some reflection must be done.”Cirio then spoke about what would have happened if it was his decision.“I would have let the doctors speak. The Ministry of Health was very clear about its guidelines: each of us must have a regulatory code. That's the difference when people ask me why the schools are closed and the shopping center is open. People must be put in a position to choose.”The decision to allow fans to attend the Coppa Italia clash has drawn criticism from many, with some suggesting that the clubs are putting profits over safety.Roberto Burioni, well-known doctor and virologist, spoke about the game on Twitter, saying: “"I hope it’s not true. Because if it is true it's pure madness. The state must not allow it for the safety of citizens. I don't know if anyone is taking responsibility for leaving the doors open.”Apollo Heyes