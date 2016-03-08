Pier Silvio Berlusconi: My father should not blamed for situation at AC Milan
27 June at 18:10Former AC Milan Silivo Berlusconi's son Pier Silvio Berlusconi says his father should not be blamed for the current condition at San Siro.
“I know very little. More than a judgement I can express my displeasure as a Milan fan, but I can’t say more than that,” Pier Silvio Berlusconi told AlaNews.
“I don’t know much about the responsibility of the Berlusconi family either, it’s something which concerns Fininvest.
“I believe Fininvest have responded through their legal department, and I believe there’s no responsibility.”
