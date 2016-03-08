Pier Silvio Berlusconi on Ibrahimovic: 'How can Milan say no to a return?'
26 November at 18:30Mediaset CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi discussed the rumours that free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be joining AC Milan in an interview with Milan based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
"Like all Milanisti today I suffer, I suffer a lot. It's a complicated moment, something has to happen. They have invested, there have been important investments, even more than in the past. Zlatan's return? I'd be happy, because I respect him, also for his ways. How can you say no to Ibra?”
The 38-year-old Swedish striker will be a free agent at the end of December, when his contract expires with MLS side LA Galaxy. He is rumoured to be planning a return to Italy, with both Bologna and AC Milan keen on signing him. Ibrahimovic spent two seasons in Milan between 2010 to 2012, where he scored 56 goals in 85 games.
Apollo Heyes
