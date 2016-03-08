Pier Silvio Berlusconi: Rumours of father taking over AC Milan is a 'joke'
07 June at 17:15Pier Silvio Berlusconi, son for former AC Milan chief Silvio Berlusconi has put the rumours of his father involvement to take over at San Siro to bed.
“I think these rumours are a joke,” Pier Silvio Berlusconi spoke about several issues at the Rossoneri home during the presentation of the Mediaset.
“They make me laugh to say the least. Fininvest has already responded, these rumours are ridiculous. I haven’t spoken with my father about Milan for months.
“I hope Milan can restart with [Gennaro] Gattuso, I think he’s done a great job. That opinion is always half made up of the technical level and the person, but Gattuso was part of our Milan and is a great person.”
