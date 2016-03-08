Pinamonti: Inter and Genoa have two expensive cases
29 December at 21:20Two issues to be addressed, already in these hours. During the summer, Inter and Genoa have confirmed that they have excellent relationships in the face of many operations concluded together.
Young and definitive, the sale of Andrea Pinamonti in rossoblù for 18 million euros and the possibility of talk about his nerazzurri repurchase so as not to lose control over the attacker.
But also the loan of Andrei Radu until June, another season at Genoa where the Romanian was doing well despite a dark season.
Now the situation must be seriously addressed, and according to calciomercato, Genoa is not totally convinced of Pinamonti, he can immediately return to Inter but a new solution should be found because in Milan he risks not playing at all.
Valuations are also underway for Radu. With another loan elsewhere or return to Milan, waiting to understand the boy's position. Two young people on whom Inter counts a lot now 'blocked' by the situation of Genoa : the two clubs are in contact and with excellent relationships, the solution must be found as soon as possible.
Anthony Privetera
