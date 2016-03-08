Pioli and his news ideas: how AC Milan changed in five days

​Ibrahimovic certainly led the team against Cagliari yesterday, but Pioli was smart to adjust AC Milan's system to the Swedish international. The Rossoneri manager showed flexibility, managing to make the most of the team's potential, especially with Ibra in it.In short, the formation change was a must to take advantage of the 38-year-old and after just a few days Pioli decided to make the step. The 4-4-2 deployed by the former Fiorentina boss paid off straight away, redesigning the team.Suso and Piatek out, Castillejo and Leao in. By the looks of it, Milan have found a good balance in a classic but functional formation. Then again, the road is still long and simply the change shouldn't be considered as the solution.However, it's a good starting point for the manager and now he must work on perfecting the play. Ibrahimovic is a guarantee, but the group is equally important.