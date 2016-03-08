Pioli: 'Davide Astori will come on the field with us, he does it every day'

astori, fiorentina, fascia, capitano, bambino, 2017/18
01 February at 14:55
Ahead of Fiorentina's game against Udinese, Fiorentina manager Stefano Pioli has said that Davide Astori will come to the field for the club like the way he always does everyday.

Astori met a sad demise on the morning hours of the day the La Viola were to face Udinese and their next game will see them face the Udine based side, with Luis Muriel making an appearance against his former club.

 
Talking to DAZN, Piolo said: "Astori will come on the field with us, he does it every day."

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.