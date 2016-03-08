Pioli: 'Davide Astori will come on the field with us, he does it every day'

11 mesi dopo, la Fiorentina torna a Udine.

"Astori scenderà in campo con noi, lo fa tutti i giorni", Stefano Pioli.#DAZN pic.twitter.com/qjhDaX5Eme — DAZN Italia (@DAZN_IT) February 1, 2019

Ahead of Fiorentina's game against Udinese, Fiorentina manager Stefano Pioli has said that Davide Astori will come to the field for the club like the way he always does everyday.Astori met a sad demise on the morning hours of the day the La Viola were to face Udinese and their next game will see them face the Udine based side, with Luis Muriel making an appearance against his former club.Talking to DAZN, Piolo said: "Astori will come on the field with us, he does it every day."