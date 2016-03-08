Pioli heaps praise on Ibrahimovic; convinced he's changed the environment
05 January at 15:00The Christmas break has come to an end (finally) and AC Milan are gearing to take on Sampdoria at San Siro tomorrow afternoon. Following the 5-0 defeat against Atalanta, Stefano Pioli's men will certainly be looking to redeem themselves and start the second half of the season on a good note.
The manager was present at the usual press conference (via MilanNews.it) this afternoon at Milanello, answering the questions of the journalists present. Of course, given all the rumours recently, he was asked about Zlatan Ibrahimovic's condition, as the Swede could play from start.
"Zlatan presented himself well in the first days of work with the team. He's very attentive and curious, he must understand the dynamics, his new teammates and his new coach.
"His arrival has given a turn to the environment, it's evident. You can feel it here at Milanello as well as outside it. Ibra isn't just any player, he's not just any personality, I'm really enjoying it.
"If he will play tomorrow? Ibra is called up, he's fine for a player who played his last official game two months ago. If he's called up. it means he's available and will have the opportunity to play," he began.
He was also asked about the heavy defeat last time out, making it clear that he expects a reaction from his players, who simply didn't turn up in the trashing in Bergamo. Hopefully, they will tomorrow afternoon.
"I expect a lot of determination, a great desire to overturn the last performance, it has been the only absolutely negative performance since I arrived here. It's a wound that continues to bleed, we can start to heal by winning tomorrow.
"Tactical changes with Ibra? It's all under development, we have to move well on the pitch, understand situations, we have the characteristics, qualities and roles that can change. I have never been fixated on a game system.
"Ibra and Piatek together? Everyone can play together, what matters is balance and creating more scoring chances than opponents. The market? I think we're looking for an extra defender," he concluded.
Currently sitting in 11th place, 14 points behind a top-four finish, it's safe to say that the Rossoneri need to turn things around before it's too late.
