Pioli: ‘Icardi is an animal’

Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli took stock of the team’s situation ahead of a highly anticipated Serie A clash against Inter on Tuesday evening (via Calciomercato.com).



“Simeone vs. Icardi? In my opinion, Giovanni is growing a lot. He has different characteristics than Icardi. Mauro has a very impressive goal average. He is an animal in the box,” Pioli told the press. “With what mood do I go to the San Siro? It changed a lot from the last time. Last year we were full of debutants and the team was incomplete. A long journey that has led us to be a team. We want to play. “Adjectives that I liked? I liked ‘serious’. With SPAL it was one game, now there is another one. We have to give our best. I always like to play on par with opponents. We will face a strong team. We need to be in a good physical and psychological condition. Every match is a test for us".



“The work that started last year is showing. Quality players have been bought by the management. We had a good schedule, with three home games, which gave us enthusiasm and conviction. This is only a good start, there is so much to do and improve. “The attacking trident? This is our way of playing football. To try and score more goals than the opponent. It is not the number of strikers that makes you score more, but the team work with balance. “Spalletti? We have an excellent relationship? What do we have in common? We are both bald! And he is very tanned,” Pioli concluded.