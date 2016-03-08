Pioli or Rangnick: AC Milan players divided on coaching question
12 April at 13:00With football currently suspended across the world, including Italy, clubs have a lot of time to plan for the future. The same can be said about AC Milan, with the club currently being in the process of choosing their coach for next season.
On the one hand, there is Stefano Pioli, who is playing for his confirmation, although a lot will depend on the results he achieved when the league campaign resumes. On the other, there is Ralf Rangnick, the chosen one of Ivan Gazidis, waiting for the final call.
Two different coaches with different football ideas and philosophies. And the choice of the next coach divides not only the management but also the fans as well as the Milan players, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milanlive.it).
There are two factions within the team. First of all, the players who would prefer to continue with Pioli, given the good feeling they have created with the former Fiorentina manager.
Pioli enjoys the esteem of those players who gained space and trust under his leadership. Like Andrea Conti, now the starting right back, or Ismael Bennacer to whom Pioli gave the keys to the Rossoneri midfield.
Even Samu Castillejo, after a year and a half on the bench, had the opportunity to express himself continuously in Pioli's 4-4-2. Not to mention the Ibrahimovic-Rebic duo: Zlatan would happily stay at Milan with Pioli on the bench, while the Croat must thank him for his amazing form since last January.
On the other hand, there are players who, with the possible arrival of Rangnick, hope to return to be considered fundamental.
This is the case of Lucas Paqueta and Rafael Leao, as today the two Rossoneri talents are considered alternatives and not starters. But Rangnick, who knows how to value young players, could focus on them.
The same goes for Leo Duarte, never taken into consideration by Pioli, or Franck Kessie who would represent an ideal choice for the German manager in the midfield considering his physical attributes and characteristics.
Not to mention Hakan Calhanoglu: Rangnick know the qualities of the Turkish playmaker very well and would blindly bet on him since he has wanted him in Leipzig with him since last summer.
