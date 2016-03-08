Pioli: 'Piatek and Leao can play together on one condition...'

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli spoke to the press today about his team's match against Roma tomorrow and opened up about the possibility of his two strikers (Piatek and Rafael Leao) playing together.



"I don't like experiments. If we talk about strikers, Leao and Piatek have different characteristics. They can also play together, just with the right balance. There is always a need to change something, energy and more," he said.



"Leao has certain characteristics. He works hard and is inside the game. We need sacrifice and mutual help. It applies to everyone. Piatek? Everyone must participate and work with the team. He is fine but he is not brilliant. Soon he will reach 100%," Pioli added.