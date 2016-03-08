Pioli playing for his AC Milan future in 99 days: the possible substitutes
15 February at 14:00Stefano Pioli is playing for his future in 99 days. With the Champions League now far away for AC Milan, it will be necessary to at least reach Europa League qualification for hope. In the meantime, the names of the first possible substitutes are beginning to appear.
As reported by Tuttosport (via milanlive.it), the coach is well aware that he will need to make a great impression to confirm his position beyond the contract that binds him to the Rossoneri until 2021.
It would take Champions League qualification to have absolute certainty but at this point, it seems unlikely. The other possibility is Europa League football, either from sixth place in the Serie A table or winning the Coppa Italia. Even in the case of qualification, however, Pioli's permanence would not be a certainty.
In the meantime, the first names of possible substitutes are already appearing in the background. At the beginning of the month, Bild in Germany reported that Ralf Ragnick to Milan as the next coach and sporting director was a very concrete possibility. Ragnick's profile would intrigue Elliott but was actually rejected by Paolo Maldini in an interview after the Milan derby.
As Tuttosport points out, the name of Luciano Spalletti also cannot be crossed from the list, despite unsuccessful negotiations after the departure of Marco Giampaolo. The last name is that of Marcelino, former coach of Valencia and Villarreal but everything will depend on how Stefano Pioli manages to finish the season.
