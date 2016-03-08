Pioli-Rangnick tandem a 'possibility' at AC Milan: the reasons
24 March at 14:00Stefano Pioli and Ralf Rangnick together at AC Milan? According to Tuttosport (via milanlive.it), it is a possibility. The Turin-based paper, in today's edition, spoke of the hypothesis that the German would eventually accept Milan's proposal as a director rather than a coach.
Elliott would like Rangnick to be both the coach and director of the technical area but if in the end, he accepted only the managerial side, a compromise would probably be found anyway. And in that case, the hypothesized scenario would start: that is, the 61-year-old behind a desk also coordinating the transfer market, while Pioli would still be on the sidelines.
The positive thing about this scenario would be the economic aspect. With a contract until 2021 like Marco Giampaolo, sacking Pioli would mean paying three coaches simultaneously for the ownership. Not quite the best in the times of Financial Fair Play.
Another aspect would be continuity after the years of turbulent changes at Milan. However, if Rangnick became only a director at the club, the coaching question would still have to be closely monitored.
Because after all, the German, from the head of the sports area, would probably like to entrust the team to some of his pupils. Thus it is not excluded that he would choose one of his loyalists for the bench as it happened with Leipzig when he went from the field to the management.
Go to comments