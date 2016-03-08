

"It was a hard-fought match, in the second half we had the game in our hands, but if you can't close it against big teams like Inter, then you will pay for it. It was not Fiorentina's luckiest night.

"We continued with the desire to win for 95 minutes, I'm happy with this but I'm sad for the result. The players deserved it, there are many positive things, but we will work on the negative ones.



"Chiesa? He is becoming a complete player. A physicist and technician who always reads situations better and he is increasing his value," Pioli concluded.

"The penalty? Well, I'm hearing about it just being the fingertips. Do I have to say to my players that they should tie their hands behind their back? He does nothing to provoke the penalty. Asamoah should have had a second yellow, and the challenge on Chiesa in the penalty box... The decisions have not been fair.