Pioli remembers Astori: 'We haven't overcome the pain'

01 March at 19:00
Fiorentina's coach Stefano Pioli spoke to Sky Italia about La Viola's former captain, Davide Astori, who sadly passed away on March 4, 2018. 
 
"The boys and I are yet to overcome this pain because everything revolved around Davide, but after what happened I have improved as a man and as a coach," he stated. 
 
Serie A have announced that this round will pay tribute to Astori, displaying a photo that will appear at each stadium in the 13th minute. 
 

