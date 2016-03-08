Pioli remembers Astori: 'We haven't overcome the pain'
01 March at 19:00Fiorentina's coach Stefano Pioli spoke to Sky Italia about La Viola's former captain, Davide Astori, who sadly passed away on March 4, 2018.
"The boys and I are yet to overcome this pain because everything revolved around Davide, but after what happened I have improved as a man and as a coach," he stated.
Serie A have announced that this round will pay tribute to Astori, displaying a photo that will appear at each stadium in the 13th minute.
Go to comments