Pioli remembers Astori: 'We haven't overcome the pain'

"The boys and I are yet to overcome this pain because everything revolved around Davide, but after what happened I have improved as a man and as a coach," he stated.

Serie A have announced that this round will pay tribute to Astori, displaying a photo that will appear at each stadium in the 13th minute.

Fiorentina's coach Stefano Pioli spoke to Sky Italia about La Viola's former captain, Davide Astori, who sadly passed away on March 4, 2018.