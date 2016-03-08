Pioli returns to Atalanta collapse and discusses 'gift' Ibrahimovic

The arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the moment of AC Milan after the defeat against Atalanta, the problems in attack. These are all the topics that Stefano Pioli addressed in his interview to Gazzetta dello Sport on the eve of the match against Sampdoria in Serie A.



"Ibrahimovic is an insatiable player. He has charisma and has never stopped improving. He will bring enthusiasm, experience and great desire. The ownership and management gave me a great gift, now we have to be good at exploiting Ibra in the right way," he said.



"We cannot use him as a shield, as Boban rightly said. To forget the defeat against Atalanta, a radical change of course is needed, nobody wins alone. Ibra is Ibra but we must learn to be Milan, acquiring that conviction and determination that has been missing too many times. Ibra seemed very ready for me, we talked and will continue to do so because ideas and solutions arise from dialogue.



"I expected critical situation but I immediately found great availability on the part of the players, great compactness in the environments and I immediately felt inside a project. I also told my collaborators, after a day it seemed to me that I had always been here.



"A very young team, with all the pros and cons of youth, that was still looking for its identity. I am working to define it. Bergamo was a setback but we want to redeem ourselves, to show everyone that we are not those of Bergamo. We must learn from our mistakes and be able to carry this scar because even negative memories can turn into an opportunity.



"Psychologically fragile team? Honestly, I found it a little confused, with situations that are not too clear. I am a direct, sincere coach. I have clear ideas, I try and I think I can transmit them with the same clarity.



"We clearly have a problem with scoring but I don't think it is also the fault of attackers. We must become a more concrete team. It is unthinkable to create ten scoring chances and not win matches. We are going to shoot with all the offensive players, them midfielders, the defenders. Just think of Hernandez, who has already scored four goals. All the players who go for the conclusion must think that the ball is decisive for the victory," Pioli concluded.