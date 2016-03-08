Pioli reveals Gasperini words on controversial penalty
30 September at 17:55After prevailing over Atalanta on Sunday afternoon in Serie A, Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli spoke to the Sky's microphones and reflected on the match.
"It was not the best Fiorentina side, we were not brilliant. We had a lack of brilliance, even though we faced a good opponent. It is an important merit to have won a match like this for us," Pioli told the press.
"Gasperini? I went to greet him. He told me that the penalty in Milano [Inter vs. Fiorentina] was non-existent as well as today's penalty.
"It was not decisive for me and it is not decisive today. The other day they gave us a penalty for a fingertip contact and today they gave us this. We were in trouble, but winning like this means having pride and desire to sacrifice yourself.
"We were not at our best, it was an important victory. Chiesa? He has grown a lot. Clearly, sometimes he can fall, but he does not throw himself on the ground all the time. Slowing down the match was a smart choice," Pioli added.
