Pioli's first AC Milan line-up in training match: Caldara back in action

Stefano Pioli replaced Marco Giampaolo several days ago at AC Milan and is getting used to the dynamics at Milanello in these days, taking advantage of the international break.



Today, during the last weekly session for the Rossoneri, the team played a training match with the Primavera team. The match lasted an hour and was divided into three thirds. Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara were present at the training centre to observe the game.



Pioli's team won 4-0 thanks to a hattrick by Marco Brescianini and a goal from Fabio Borini. Here is the line-up used by coach Pioli in the match, as reported by Milannews.it:



Reina, Conti, Caldara, Musacchio, Hernández, Brescianini, Biglia, Sala, Castillejo, Borini, Bonaventura.