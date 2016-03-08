Pioli's Ibra gamble pays off: Is this the turning point?
12 January at 09:00On the day of the revolution, Milan rose again in Cagliari with the goals of Leao and Ibrahimovic. Milan fans will be hoping that this just might be the turning point to the season they were waiting for (via calciomercato).
Pioli opted for his (4-4-2), consisting of Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli and Hernandez in defense, Castillejo, Kessie, Benaccer and Calhanoglu in midfield and, finally, Ibrahimovic and Leao up front. Whilst we don't know for sure if this is going to be the AC Milan side on the pitch for the rest of the season, it was definitely the best we have seen so far.
The first start for the Swede turned out to be a success, as he grabbed his opportunity on 64 minutes to double the away sides lead and notch his first goal goal sine returning to the club.
Pioli has opted that Ibra likes, as many had guessed, Ibrahimovic prefers Leao who returned the favour when he scored. As everyone knows, Ibrahimovic waits for the crosses and on two crosses he scored a valid goal and an offside one.
Despite not having a good first half, Milan crept past the anxiety of the ocassion and grew throughout the match. However, in a game dominated, at least in the first part, by the fear of losing, everyone at least respected the coach's deliveries .
Ibra, however, is there and, on the contrary to the game against Sampdoria, he has been seen. A full 90 minutes for Zlatan and it might be the turning point for Milan.
Anthony Privetera
