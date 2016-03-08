Pioli's squad for Lazio: Caldara back, Suso out

03 November at 12:30
AC Milan will face Lazio tonight in an important fixture that could represent a turning point for the Rossoneri. Coach Stefano Pioli called up 23 players for the San Siro matchup. Here is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina.

Defenders: Calabria, Caldara, Conti, Duarte, Gabbia, Hernández, Rodríguez, Romagnoli.

Midfielders: Bennacer, Biglia, Bonaventura, Çalhanoğlu, Kessie, Krunić, Paquetá.

Attackers: Borini, Castillejo, Leão, Piątek, Rebić.

