Pioli's squad for Lazio: Caldara back, Suso out

AC Milan will face Lazio tonight in an important fixture that could represent a turning point for the Rossoneri. Coach Stefano Pioli called up 23 players for the San Siro matchup. Here is the full squad:



Goalkeepers: Donnarumma A., Donnarumma G., Reina.



Defenders: Calabria, Caldara, Conti, Duarte, Gabbia, Hernández, Rodríguez, Romagnoli.



Midfielders: Bennacer, Biglia, Bonaventura, Çalhanoğlu, Kessie, Krunić, Paquetá.



Attackers: Borini, Castillejo, Leão, Piątek, Rebić.