Pioli talks 'godsend' Ibrahimovic, Suso, Donnarumma and AC Milan's injury situation
18 January at 15:00The victory against Cagliari and Spal in the Coppa Italia has given AC Milan new enthusiasm and now the team is looking for continuity in the next Serie A matchup against Udinese, as the second half of the league begins. Rossoneri coach Stefano Pioli spoke to the press at his regular conference from Milanello today.
"The team is working hard. We have found balance even with a different game system, everyone is active to try to put pressure on the opponent. We must be aware that we can score goals and not conceding goals is one of the steps to win matches," he said.
"The enthusiasm of the fans? The fans are showing incredible support. They have always supported us. Tomorrow we must try to gain enthusiasm and strength, we have to give a lot to have a lot. We have to make the second round better than the first leg and win in front of our fans."
Pioli went on to speak about the positive moment which Milan is currently going through as well as the small injury crisis in the team, seeing as several players are out of action for tomorrow's clash. He also spoke about Samu Castillejo and his current run of games in the starting line-up for the Rossoneri as well as the condition of Gianluigi Donnarumma.
"We have to take advantage of this moment, we are fine, we have to improve the rankings, the first round was not up to par, tomorrow we have the first chance," Pioli said.
"Injuries? We are in an emergency. Those who are ready are motivated and ready for tomorrow. Castillejo? He must take advantage of every opportunity he has to play. He is finding the right condition, everyone is a starter, everyone is available. Donnarumma? He can play, he is one of the players called up."
Finally, the former Inter Milan and Fiorentina manager elaborated on the 'Ibrahimovic effect', the ongoing transfer market as well as some individuals including the likes of Suso, Lucas Paqueta or Hakan Calhanoglu or the new arrival from Bournemouth Asmir Begovic.
"Ibra is proving to not be just a figurine, he is proving to be an added value for this team, it is a godsend to have such a player. He also wants to win the matches, that's how you are at Milan," Pioli said.
"When we train, he gets pissed off if a teammate doesn't play well, with quality. He is certainly an added value, he was also signed for this. The level of training was not lower but it went up.
"The transfer market? There is no tension, the whole group is working with attention and participation, we have such an important game and I would not like to talk about the market. All players are ready and available to play and help the team.
"Suso? I believe in him, he has all the qualities to be an important player. Paqueta? He is fine, he is training well. He cannot be completely satisfied since he is not starting. He is not a pure winger and I cannot ask him to play like Castillejo. The important thing is to have a balanced team. Paqueta is definitely a very good player.
"Calhanoglu? He has a muscle problem and hasn't fully recovered. Begovic? He was signed to be the second goalkeeper, he is an excellent goalkeeper. I am very happy with Antonio's performance, he was ready, he always works with great seriousness and availability," Pioli concluded.
