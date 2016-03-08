Pioli talks transfer market, Ibrahimovic's condition and Paqueta
01 February at 16:20The transfer market has closed its door and after an active session both in terms of arrivals and departures, it is now up to Stefano Pioli to try to get the best out of the players at his disposal and try to continue his good run of form in Serie A. The Rossoneri coach spoke to the press in his regular conference from Milanello.
"I am happy that the transfer market is over, we have managed the situation well. The right things have been done, now we have a cohesive and determined group," he said.
"Verona? They are an opponent who is doing well. Juric is doing an excellent job and they are a team who are doing well on the pitch, we have more than one problem. We have to approach the game with the right mentality."
The former Fiorentina and Inter Milan manager went on to speak about the transfer market and the new additions to the squad in January, especially pointing out how the players have helped from the point of view of experience and mentality.
"I think that it has been underestimated that we have included players of thickness and mentality in our team during the market. I am referring to Zlatan, Kjaer and Begovic, who is giving us a lot. We have also signed some talented players."
Moreover, Pioli spoke about how Ante Rebic has improved in the past couple of weeks and about Hakan Calhanoglu's position on the pitch. He also addressed Lucas Paqueta's situation, as the player had been linked to a move away throughout the month of January.
"A player must always strive to improve and grow. Rebic is young, he has room for improvement. Calhanoglu? There are situations to analyze, perhaps we will have heavy absences. Those who will be called up will have the opportunity to do well."
"Paqueta? There is no background. he is a Milan player, he is a very good player, he must continue to work like everyone else and be ready when he is called into question. The Champions League? We're only thinking about tomorrow's game."
Pioli also spoke about some physical issues that have been troubling his team as well as the departures of Piatek and Suso, who left the Rossoneri this week to Hertha Berlin and Sevilla, respectively.
"Kjaer and Ibra have the flu, we'll see if they'll be called up tonight. Suso and Piatek? Suso greeted us with great serenity after the match against Torino. I didn't see Kris, he left immediately. But there are no problems, football quickly changes. He worked professionally. I wish him the best for his career."
Finally, Pioli addressed the current positive moment of his team, spoke about the possibility of changing formations with the possible absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and elaborated on why the Rossoneri are unable to score in the first half.
"When you win a lot, it is not by chance. Now we are trying to get better results and it is important. There is still a very steep climb but when you get on you know what a beautiful landscape you can see."
"The formation? We will see, it depends on the opponents, on the choices I make. But it is not the formation that wins matches, it depends on the quality and intensity.
"Scoring in the first half? It is important to score more than the opponents but for the characteristics, we have now, going ahead would be very important. A more aggressive approach to gaining an advantage is one of our goals," Pioli concluded.
Go to comments