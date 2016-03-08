Pioli thanks his stars. Like Ibra, Rebic represents the resurgence!

Ibrahimovic is not the only man of providence, even if he enters at the very decisive time that required immediate action in this AC Milan side, reports calciomercato.

It can't be forgotten the on field impact of one particular player, that is Ante Rebic, a twenty-seven year old Croatian who came on loan from Eintracht in Frankfurt. Since then, the player has gone on to score two goals against Udinese, a victory goal in Brescia where Milan did not deserve to win or, if you prefer Brescia did not deserve to lose.



It is no coincidence that among the best of Milan is Donnarumma, who has become the main protagonist for the three consecutive victories.



The AC Milan goalkeeper with his brother on the bench, and the Brescia striker, who is not a relative of the first two, also on the bench. Donnarumma has been the subject of transfer and departure rumours for some time now, but after his consistent showings of heart and passion for the red & black jersey, he is truly turning into a cult favourite at Milan.



Milan starts promisingly and immediately builds an opportunity with Kessie, but then goes astray even if the goal seems to have been done when Hernandez.



As the half progresses, it offers Ibra the most gluttonous of the balls on a plate that it seemed impossible for him to miss, but that was the result.



In the second half, Tonali excels, who would be the architect of the Brescia advantage if an offside caught by the Var does not frustrate everything.



The Milanese Donnarumma becomes the standard bearer of the Milanese resistance by denying Torregrossa a joy that the captain deserves.



Pioli hopes for the stars and replaces Leao (who does not like) with Rebic, in the hope that he will be decisive as against Udinese. The stars prove him right.



Anthony Privetera