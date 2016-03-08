Pioli to select Piatek over Leao for Roma-Milan?
25 October at 18:15AC Milan travel to the Italian capital this weekend to take on AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. In what can only be described as a must-win game for both sides, new Milan head coach Stefano Pioli will be searching for his first win in charge of the Rossoneri whilst Paulo Fonseca will be looking to keep up the pressure on the top four as he aims to guide the Giallorossi to the Champions League in his first season at the helm.
Pioli is considering a somewhat controversial tactical choice for the game against Roma, with it looking likely that he will be selecting Krzysztof Piatek to play ahead of Rafael Leao, the latter having been one of, if not the best player for the Milanese side so far this season.
