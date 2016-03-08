Pioli undertakes second Milan training session: story of the day
10 October at 18:15New AC Milan manager undertook his second training session at the rossoneri earlier today.
The first training took place yesterday and Mattia Caldara had returned to train alongside the first-team. But today, the players underwent a double training session at around 10:30 in the morning, per the official Milan website.
Ricky Massara and Paolo Maldini were present at training too and before the training session, the players had underwent a muscle activation session in the gym.
The training on the pitch involved speed, primarily. They practiced shots, change of direction and running without the ball. All of them were performed with small obstacles.
The afternoon was dedicated to some tactical and technical work- it involved crossing from wide and a two-touch training drill at maximum intensity.
After this, Pioli lead the side to a defensive training session that focused on the organization of the backline and the movements that it should do. The training ended with a match on a smaller pitch.
