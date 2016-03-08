Pioli warns AC Milan: ‘Europa League? Rules must be followed’

Fiorentina boss Stefano Pioli has spoken to Sky with Fiorentina waiting on the CAS verdict that will decide if AC Milan will be allowed to play in Europa League next season. If the Rossoneri ban will be confirmed, Pioli’s Fiorentina will replace AC Milan in Europe.



“We finished in 8th position last season but rules must be respected. We are here and are extremely serene. Our target is to improve with these young and strong lads. We want to do better than last season but it would be better to play in Europa League too.”



“Norgard? We’ve been following him lately. He plays in front of defence and he has great dynamism. He arrives from a different league but he will be an important player for us. Gerson? He has quality but he is not a player of Fiorentina yet.”



“We would deserve to play in Europa League. The last one was a complicated season for us, it would be a great reward for our efforts.”

