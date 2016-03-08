Pioli: 'We play well but don't score. Chiesa is growing'
07 October at 19:05After the defeat against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico, Stefano Pioli spoke to the microphones of DAZN and reflected on the match.
"It is a pity. We should have scored goals because we had the opportunity. As a coach, I have to be satisfied with this young team that plays well, but now it's time for the results," he said.
"We did not suffer much against a very strong team and created much more. We lack concreteness and determination in the opposing half.
"Pjaca? Today he did better than on Sunday. He was more lively and often tried the one-on-one. He was in the game and tried to play a lot. It is a step forward, but I expect more.
"Chiesa? He had the game he should have had. He has given quality to our game and is a player in great growth. The week was not easy for him, but the fact he responded with a positive performance is an important sign of his growth," Pioli concluded.
