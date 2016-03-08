Pioli writes parting letter to Fiorentina: 'I'm being forced to leave because my human and professional abilities are being questioned'
09 April at 18:25Former Fiorentina manager Stefano Pioli has penned a letter to the club's fans, saying that he is being forced to leave the club because his professional and human abilities are being questioned.
The La Viola boss was sacked this morning after he met with the club's director Pantaleo Corvino. The club's Under-19s manager will take temporary charge on an interim basis.
Pioli wrote an open letter to the club's fans and issued it to ANSA.
He said: "I have always assumed my responsibilities in terms of choices, strategies, performances, results. I have always guaranteed in my work professionalism, seriousness, respect and maximum commitment with the sole purpose of improving the human and technical heritage that I have was made available.
"I reluctantly see myself today forced to leave, resigning because my professional and above all human abilities have been questioned. "
He also said: "From 7 June 2017, the day of the presentation and the beginning of my new Viola route, until today, I have always been accompanied by pride and optimism that I can be at the center of this technical project: a new medium-long term path, born as a result of a radical re-foundation, both technical and human, based on young players, which has always seen me in the forefront of confidence, optimism and ambition."
