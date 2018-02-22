Pippo Inzaghi hints that his brother Simone is a better manager than Allegri

Former AC Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi has released an interesting interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport to talk about his side Venezia (Serie B) and the Serie A campaign.

Inzaghi’s brother Simone is emerging as one of the best managers in Italy and Filippo has praised the Lazio manager: “He is one of the best managers in Europe. We talk a lot about tactics and how to manage our group of players”, the AC Milan legend said.



Questioned about his desire to return to the San Siro, Inzaghi replied: “I want to go where I will be happy. Maybe aborad.”



On Gattuso: “He did well, if he manages to qualify for Europa League it would be a good result.”



On Allegri: “We had some issues in the past, there were a few misunderstandings but I am happy that he mentioned me after the Coppa Italia final. Life goes on and Allegri is a point of reference although I prefer who’s in my home right now.”

