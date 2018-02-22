Pippo Inzaghi hints that his brother Simone is a better manager than Allegri
11 May at 15:30Former AC Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi has released an interesting interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport to talk about his side Venezia (Serie B) and the Serie A campaign.
Inzaghi’s brother Simone is emerging as one of the best managers in Italy and Filippo has praised the Lazio manager: “He is one of the best managers in Europe. We talk a lot about tactics and how to manage our group of players”, the AC Milan legend said.
Questioned about his desire to return to the San Siro, Inzaghi replied: “I want to go where I will be happy. Maybe aborad.”
On Gattuso: “He did well, if he manages to qualify for Europa League it would be a good result.”
On Allegri: “We had some issues in the past, there were a few misunderstandings but I am happy that he mentioned me after the Coppa Italia final. Life goes on and Allegri is a point of reference although I prefer who’s in my home right now.”
