Pippo Inzaghi: ‘I will sit and watch the derby; forza Milan’
21 October at 19:45Bologna came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Torino today, a result that delighted Bologna head coach Pippo Inzaghi. The former Milan forward spoke to Sky Sport after the game where he reflected on the game, including commenting on the upcoming Milan derby.
“I'm very happy because going down two goals with Torino makes you understand the strength of this team, which can allow you to keep players like Zaza and Soriano on the bench. Also, because they had so many players with physical problems, this is a great satisfaction for a coach, but we still have to improve in the game and I'm happy for the reaction in front of this wonderful audience.”
“The derby? I will sit in an armchair and watch it, hoping that Milan will win it.”
