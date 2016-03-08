Pippo Inzaghi: ‘We played the perfect match’

Bologna coach Filippo Inzaghi spoke to Sky Sport after Bologna’s spectacular 2-0 win at home against Roma and reflected on his team’s first victory of the season.



“The fans were extraordinary. This is an environment that I would not have expected. After 4 complicated games, I would not have expected such affection. The victory is dedicated to them. Fantastic, we played the perfect match,” Inzaghi told the media.



“The boys showed that they have a lot of quality. Today I was surprised by everyone, especially for those who had played less. Even for Calabresi, who made his Serie A debut.



“This victory makes me proud, but we must not stop and must immediately think about the match against Juventus on Wednesday. It will not be easy. I live serenely for the day. When we win we are blond and nice, when we lose we are ugly,” the former striker concluded.

