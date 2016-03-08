Gerard Pique doesn’t want to talk in

The Brazilian stirred up a hornet’s nest by going to pay a visit to his former team-mates in Catalonia recently, showing up the at the Camp Nou.

He famously left the club in the summer of 2017 for a massive €222 million, joining Paris Saint-Germain.

When he returned last year, he joked with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, asking if “they’d have him back”.

Piqué was in no mood to talk about transfers, with his former team-mate linked to Real Madrid.

“We don’t talk about this things. Yes, I saw Neymar Sunday,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“He has a lot of friends in the locker room, and he knows that FC Barcelona is his second home.”

Neymar has a deal with PSG until 2022, but rumours have linked him to Real to be Ronaldo’s replacement, while reports have mentioned that he is unhappy in France.