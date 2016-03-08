Pique: 'Ibrahimovic loves money the most in the world. Messi is a great troll'

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique received an invitation to the La Resistencia show and chatted with Spanish comedian and TV host David Broncano about various things from the world of football.



"We have a group on WhatsApp which is called FC Barcelona. Sometimes we add random people, like Madrid journalists, we send pig emojis and then kick them out of the chat. Espanyol? I have more money than the budget of Espanyol this year" he said.



"Messi? He is a great troll, he has very ironic humour and creates a good atmosphere in the dressing room. My idol? For me, it is Federer. Ibrahimovic? He is the guy who likes money most in the world. One day he said 'money is not important', we were all silent and he added: 'a lot of money is important'," Pique added.