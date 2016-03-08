Piqué salutes Godin on social media after Inter move
07 May at 18:25Diego Godin will join Inter at the end of the season and today he announced his exit from Atletico Madrid. The Uruguay defender broke into tears during his farewell press conference and the Barcelona defender shared a thought for him on Twitter: "Godin is leaving Atletico Madrid. Respect for a big defender, good luck for the future, La Liga will miss you", the Spanish defender wrote on the social media.
Se va @diegogodin del @Atleti. Respeto enorme para un central de época. Mucha suerte en el futuro. Aquí, en @LaLiga, se te echará de menos.— Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) 7 maggio 2019
Godin will join Inter on a permanent deal and will become the club' better paid player.
