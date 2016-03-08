Pirlo and Bergomi insist ‘Chelsea is Chelsea’s problem’, not Sarri
04 February at 18:15Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri has been met with a lot of criticism since he replaced Antonio Conte in West London over the summer. The former Napoli head coach has been critisied for his 'Sarri-ball' system, which has so far failed to win over the hearts of Chelsea fans. Speaking to Sky Sport, however, Italy legend Andrea Pirlo gave a more detailed explanation of what is going on:
"It is difficult to join these great teams with great players and impose their game with specific goals and positions in the field. He could do it at Napoli or Empoli with young players not yet at the top of their careers.
"You try to do it at Chelsea, Real or Barcelona, with players who have always done what they wanted in the field, and it becomes difficult. Chelsea play in a totally different way from Sarri's Napoli. It is not difficult for him, it is difficult for everyone who goes to Chelsea."
Inter Milan legend Giuseppe Bergomi then said the following: "In England you can not use many tactics or impose your rules repetitively. Although there are players from various nations, they all want to play and they always give intensity. Then the coach at Chelsea is always alone, he is not confronted with anyone."
